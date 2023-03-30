How I’ll address agitation for political inclusion – Ireti Kingibe

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senator-elect, under the Labour Party, Hajiya Ireti Kingibe, has explained how she plans to address the scourge of agitations for political inclusion by original inhabitants of Abuja when sworn-in as a member of the 10th National Assembly.

Kingibe, who made the explanation at a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, decried the limitations posed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to the extent indigenes of the FCT can participate in the country’s political leadership

She, however, urged every citizen of country to support her strategy to change the negative trajectory by pressing for the establishment of a special democratic institution that will enable the original inhabitants of the FCT determine their fate in an executive sort of way.

She said, “The status of FCT is constitutional. So, I personally cannot do anything about it unless the Constitution is amended. The status of the FCT is already determined by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“However, I believe with the right strategy we can do something to address the agitation for political inclusion by the FCT indigenes.

“If you understand the psychology of women, we don’t jump straight to the biggest thing we start taking them little-by-little till we get it all.

“I’m going to start by pushing for a mayoralty for the FCT. When we have more control of ourselves by determining what happens in the FCT in an executive sort of way; then, we now set the bar higher.

“We can also push for the President to appoint a minister from the FCT on the North Central or any platform he wishes as long as the person hails from Abuja. We’ll start off by getting a few gains. So, that is where I’m going to start.”

The Labour Party chieftain also said she would not abandon but continue with the legacies of her predecessor and incumbent, Senator Philip Aduda.

According to her, “I am a senator for everybody, regardless of party, and I want all those who contested with me to know that.

“All the different parties in the FCT such as Labor Party, APC, PDP, and all the smaller parties like APGA YPP and SDP should see FCT as a mother for the rest of the State. I want all of them to consider me as their senator.”

About her journey to political leadership, she said, “When I started in 2003, I didn’t know anything. I mean, I knew about politics, because I was on the sidelines when my husband was running for different things. But in terms of contesting myself, some special women gave me support in their different way.”

She, therefore, thanked Senator Khariat Gwadabe, late Maryam Babangida, the mother of the current FCT Senator, Mrs. Jumai Aduda, who, she said, made the journey easier and smooth for her, among others.