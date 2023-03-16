How I was denied opportunity to contest in PDP – Rhodes-Vivour

By Biodun Busari

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has said that he was not given the opportunity to contest in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also criticised the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdulazeez Adediran, also known as Jandor for not picking him to be his deputy on the ballot.

Rhodes-Vivour made this known during an interview with Arise News morning show on Thursday.

The LP guber candidate revealed this in reaction to the statement credited to Adediran on the same platform on Wednesday that the former will not win at the polls on Saturday.

Adediran had argued on Wednesday that Rhodes-Vivour had two pending court cases. And also the people that voted for the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, based on ethnicity and religion will not vote for him.

But, Rhodes-Vivour replied that all of Adediran’s statements are: “a lot of propaganda and lie.”

He said the leaders in his former party, PDP, wanted the ticket for both of them but Adediran emerged and chose someone else as the deputy to run with.

Speaking about the fallout, Rhodes-Vivour said, “But a party is about consensus building and moving forward. There was an agreement. Unfortunately, he denies it and lies about it.

“He will lie about it on air and go and apologise to Chief Bode George, and BOT members, people like Chief Bucknor-Akerele, and Akintoye in PDP and he will go to prostrate there and say sorry for offending them.”

“The fact of the matter is that there was no sort of imposition. If he was so confident, he should have said from the get-go that ‘I have someone else I would like to be deputy. And I want us to run. Let us contest.’

“I was denied the opportunity to contest after building the structure for four years, after spending so much money on a ticket. I was denied the opportunity to contest because he went out and told these leaders that I want to work with this person as my deputy. Afterwards, the whole process now changed,” Rhodes-Vivor said.