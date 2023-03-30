How I stabbed my Nigerian girlfriend with knife – Chinese man tells court

A Chinese national, Frank Geng-Quangrong, 47 on Thursday told a Kano High Court that he stabbed his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani, 22, with a knife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant, who lives in Railway Quarters Kano is standing trial for culpable homicide.

Frank under cross-examination by the Prosecution Counsel, Kano State Director Public Prosecution (DPP) Aisha Mahmoud, told the court that on that fateful day a lot of things happened.

Frank told the court that he arrived Nigeria in 2019 to work as a marketing and sales manager in BBY Textile Company Kano.

“I was paid N1.5 million monthly and I also do some other side businesses. On that fateful day, Ummukulsum pushed me on the bed.

“I stabbed her without the intention to kill her.

“I went out of the room through the window since the door was locked from outside and wanted to take Ummukulsum to the hospital but then, the police arrived and arrested me,” Frank said

The defence counsel, Muhammad Dan’azumi, presented a urologist, Dr Abdullahi Abubakar, as defence second witness (DW2).

NAN recalls that Frank earlier told the court that Ummukulsum injured him on his genitals.

Abubakar told the court that he has been practicing as a urologist for over 30 years and he taught at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for 13 years.

“I retired in 2018 but still active in practice. In the human body, the testicle is more sensitive because it has sensory nerves when it is pulled, fright, fight and flight will occur and cause inflammation problems and may cause erectile dysfunction and urinary problems.

“As a result, the blood pressure will fall, there will be low level of oxygen in the brain and the patient may faint or get shocked so in other to survive the action you try to fight the situation,” he said.

Mahmoud alleged that the defendant on Sept.16, 2022 stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house at Janbulo Quarters Kano.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, ordered the defenve counsel to furnish the prosecution with their witness list and medical dictionary.

He adjourned the matter until April 6, for cross-examination and continuation of defense