How I battled miscarriage fears — Oyedepo’s wife

Pastor Faith Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has revealed how she battled fears of miscarriage.

According to her, she almost suffered a miscarriage but for her faith that sustained the pregnancy.

The cleric’s wife revealed this in a tweet on Monday, noting her husband’s reaction to her fears.

She tweeted: “I remember when I was pregnant with our first son. One day, I saw blood flowing from me, and when my husband returned home, I told him that I had a miscarriage.

“Boldly, and without any hesitation, he said, ‘You can’t have a miscarriage!’, and then asked to be served his meal.

“That statement activated the spirit of faith, and the pregnancy was sustained. You need to accelerate your operation of the spirit of faith daily, and then, you will find the miraculous, a daily occurrence for you.”