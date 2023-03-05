How Fela Kuti influenced my afrobeat journey – Rhythim

In 2018, Rhythim relocated to the United States and started pursuing his passion for music more fully. Setting up a makeshift studio in his apartment, he began recording and producing music on a full-time basis, honing his craft and striving to make his mark in the industry.

During his formative years, Rhythim demonstrated a diverse range of skills and interests. Alongside creating music, he also devoted himself to other pursuits as a competitive Taekwondo athlete, earning recognition and medals both at home and abroad through various competitions and performances. He is an All African Games Champion and He also captained team Nigeria to the 2017 World Taekwondo Championship “Muju” in South Korea.

Rhythim cites Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Tony Allen, Hugh Maseleka, Chief Osita Osadebe as some of his musical influences.



In this interview with Vanguard News, the Lagos State raised artiste speaks about his craft, journey and more.

Listening to your music, I can deduce that you have a solid musical background. Who were some of the artists you grew up listening to?

I listened to random good music while growing up, like Fela Kuti, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Bright Chimezie, Sunny Ade… and a whole lot of the new and newer generation.



With the current Afrobeats movement, what has it been like making music in the United States?

I make most of my records at my home studio but “oh boy” As simple and fun as Afrobeats sounds it’s not that easy to create there’s always a “miss” of that tinny flavor that makes it afrobeats. I work with a couple of dope producers and engineers both local and international but I sometimes reconnect to fill a gap by reconnecting with the motherland for a complete production.



Let’s talk about the naming of your EP, Naijerated EP, Play Play EP, and the recent Afrobeats and Jollof, what inspires your EP naming?

Nigeria/Culture and My Experience. My music is not just fiction but Real life’s experiences and feelings. I am an “international local boy.”



You rarely feature other artistes on your songs, is this deliberate? If yes, why?

With the experience I’ve had with featurings and other peoples experiences I tread carefully about that, plus if I must feature anybody or feature in anybody’s record it has to be worthy of that ‘good energy’. Music is spiritual and it has real energy flow within. So yes I like energy.

Who are the Nigerian and international artiste you would like to work with?

In Nigeria or internationally I would like to work with legends. But honestly speaking, I just want to make timeless and good music and let features flow organically. This is just how I feel at the moment.

The fans would like to know more about you beyond the music, who was Rhythim before the music? What was your educational background?

This is an interesting one.

Before Rhythim was Kingfisher and before Kingfisher was a Shy and Hungry introverted taekwondo athlete for Team Nigeria but these all birthed the man RHYTHIM of today.

My Dad is an Army veteran, so I went to lots of secondary schools, but tertiary, I am a graduate of geography from

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, Nigeria.

Some Nigerian-born but American-based artists sometimes relocate back to Nigeria to pursue music, would this be happening to Rhythim?

Maybe. But come to think of it, Afrobeats is global and it is the rave of the moment. You can do it anywhere but most importantly reconnect with the fans in the motherland.

With the release of threes EP within two years, should the fans be expecting an album very soon?

Maybe EPs but certainly more singles. I am not sure about Album though not because I can’t make one but it’s just Rhythim’s strategy at play.

What has been your most impressive stage performance so far?

Performances with American Superstar and Legend “Plunky” and his band as a Cameo artiste from Africa, Nigeria.