How difficult is it to be a Nigerian talent outside Nigeria?

It’s quite challenging to get creative because for example, working with producers who are unfamiliar with the Afrobeats sound.

How would you describe your struggle over the years finding your feat in the industry?

The struggle is real and I believe everyone goes through their individual challenges, but perseverance and staying consistency is what will bring about success.

How long have you been in the music industry?

I started music officially in June 2020 when I released my first single “Feran”.

Was there a time you feel like quitting?

The most recent challenge I faced was with a video director who shot a video and took a long time before he could edit the video. That time, I felt like quiting.

Does having a record label play a big role in the industry?

Having a record label is major for artists to steer the direction of their career.

Who influences you in the music industry?

I listen to all genres of music but my influence mainly comes from everyday struggles.

Who would you like to collaborate with among the heavyweights in the music industry?

Someday I would like to collaborate with Burna Boy.

What do you think the future holds for the Nigerian music industry?

The Nigerian music industry is the future and it will only be right if we have proper legislation that rewards creatives.

If you’re not doing music, what will you be doing??

If I wasn’t doing music, I’d be in Real Estate development.

What other project do you want to embark on now?

I understand the challenges upcoming artists face to get their music distributed, Id like to help them in such simple areas.

Your advice to younger artists like you?

Firstly walk with God, stay true to and educate yourself about the industry. Stay consistent with your craft, and trust the timing of your life.

What is your future plan?

I plan to keep creating music while I evolved as a human, and also I’d also give other artists the opportunity to be heard.