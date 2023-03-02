How Buhari’s govt facilitated sector reform legislations — African Parliamentarians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Network of African Parliamentarians for Defence and Security Committees has outlined the various interventions of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for national security and good governance.

The outgoing president of the network and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Intelligence and National Defence, Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada in his speech at the 7th Extraordinary Session of the Network of African Parliamentarians in Abuja said that the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, Electoral Act, 2022, Police Act, 2020, the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, the Terrorism (Amendment Act), 2015 amongst other legislations have help to curtail security issues on the country.

He said: “Mr Honorary President and Distinguished delegates, it is significant to note that the Buhari administration has not only prioritized security on its governance agenda, but has committed more time, logistics and resources to address the national security challenges than any regime in the history of democratic governance in Nigeria.

“At this point, it is important to mention the professionalization of the military/intelligence community, enhanced provision of capacity development services, improved international collaboration within ECOWAS states and consistent increase in annual budgetary allocations for security sector over the years.

“This fantastic development has strengthened the national security agencies to address disturbing security threats from Boko Haram insurgents and other emerging crimes to ensure stability in governance and peaceful coexistence in the country.

“It has also propelled the image of Nigeria for setting exemplary leadership in fighting humanitarian crimes and ensuring a sustainable democratic governance within the ECOWAS sub-region and the continent.

“In support of this reality, the Buhari administration has facilitated the enactment of laudable sector reform legislations that have significant impact on national security and realization of government agenda related to development of political and socio-economic rights of Nigerians.

“A few examples of such legal frameworks include the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, Electoral Act, 2022, Police Act, 2020, the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, the Terrorism (Amendment Act), 2015, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, the Money Laundering Prohibition

Act, the Cyber Crime Act and several Constitution Alterations Acts that largely beatified the national security sector reform in the present Democratic dispensation.”

Sharada who was first elected as President in charge of Anglophone countries at Abidjan in 2020, and later elected as President-General at Abuja in 2021 said it was time to handover the baton of leadership to his successor, Hon. Bertin Mobanze from Congo.

“My tenure was extended for the first time in the history of the Network to enable a smooth transition and conclusion of significant activities which include the solidarity visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and the investiture of the newly elected President General of the Network, Hon. Bertin Mobanze following his successful election at Congo, Kinshasa in October, 2022

“I am humbled today as much as I remain grateful for your indefatigable support, lively companionship and sincere advice on critical issues that enhance the visibility of the Network and its prospects in playing a coordinating role towards strengthening parliamentary role in fostering continental security”, he said.

In his address, the incoming President of the Network, Mobanze who is also the National Assembly Democratic Republic of Congo hailed the Nigerian democracy emphasizing that it serves as a model for other regional force.