How Big Brother reality TV show is creating legion of influencers

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Big Brother reality TV show brand has been dubbed by many as one of the most efficient platforms for anyone to launch themselves into the mainstream entertainment space. Not only has the show made many stars from nothing to something sensational, it has also created a legion of brand influencers smiling to the bank while staying on top of their game.

In over 90% of cases, the Housemates stepped into the Biggie’s House as unknown items, only to step out as superstars. The most obvious way this happens is in their social media presence and followership which skyrockets during and after their stay in the House. The trend has not changed from the previous editions to the present Big Brother Titans Housemates.

The Big Brother Titans started on January 25, 20232 and by today, March 4, 2023 it would have been 48 days in the House. In those 48 days the digital value and social media influence of the Housemate have tremendously increased as they have since garnered many followers on Instagram.

The social media influence of the Big Brother Titans

20 Housemates began the journey, namely: Khosi, Yemi, Juicy Jay, Olivia, Nelisa, Blaqboi, Mmeli, Nana, Ipeleng, Marvin, Thabang, Jaypee, Yaya, Ebubu, Lukay, Jenni O, Tsatsii, Kanaga Jnr, Justin and Yvonne.

Then later on, Ebuka introduced four more Housemates, namely, Blue Aiva, Miracle, Theo Traw and Sandra.

Before BBTitan and after 45 days in BBTitan

Justin had a mere 58 followers on Instagram before BBT but know commands over 50 thousand followers.

Kanaga Jnr was having just over 20 thousand followers when he came to the Housebut now being followed by over 160 thousand people

Housemate Tsatsii had just over 4 thousand followers before BBT happened to her. Now, she has almost 95 thousand followers.

Jenni O had only over 8 thousand followers but her followers are now close to 60 thousand in number.

Ebubu who was into content creation had over 14 thousand when he came in but now enjoys a followership of 114 thousand and his account is already verified. Thanks to BBT.

Jaypee had over 18 thousand before BBT but now has an audience of almost 55 thousand followers despite her early exit

Yaya also had an early exit from the show but she came in with 14 thousand followers and now enjoys close to 90 thousand followers.

Marvin, who was paired with Yaya exited the same day with her but he was the most popular Housemate among the lot before coming to the House. He had a massive followership of almost 600 thousand and his Instagram page was already verified. Upon leaving he added over 33 thousand followers.

Ipeleng Selepe had just 8 thousand followers at the beginning of the show but now has almost 80 thousand followers.

Blaqboi came into the show with over 19 thousand followers on Instagram but now smiling with over 91 thousand followers.

Nana rode into the House on the back of over 27 thousand followers on Instagram but controls over 60 thousand followers now.

Ousted Mmeli came with just over 4 thousand followers but now enjoying over 33 thousand followers.

Nelisa had just over 8 thousand followers before BBT and now has over 100 thousand.

Olivia had just over 13 thousand before BBT and almost 92 thousand after.

Juicy Jay didn’t have up to a thousand followers before BBT but now has an audience over 98 thousand followers/.

Thabang had 16.6 thousand followers before BBT but now has over 153 thousand followers.

Khosi had 23.2 thousand before BBT and now has the eyes and ears of 180 thousand followers.

Yvonne followers on Instagram stood at 31.9 thousand and now they are 160 thousand.

Yemi wasn’t doing so badly as he came into the House with 48.6 followers but now commands 180 thousand followers.

Former Housemates like Mercy Eke, Whitemoney, Laycon, Maria Benjamin, Bella Okagbue, Nengi and many others who arrived at the Big Brother show as ‘unknown wannabes’ have amassed tremendous wealth as brand influencers for various brands in Nigeria.