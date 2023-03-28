How 28-yr-old US school shooter plotted attack – Police   

A former student, Audrey Hale shot dead three adults and three children in Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee in the United States on Monday.

According to BBC, the suspect, a 28-year-old woman invaded the Christian elementary school with two “assault-style” weapons and a handgun after elaborately planning the massacre.

The police said she executed the plan after drawing a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the school building.

Nashville chief of police John Drake revealed that the shooter had planned to attack several different places, saying a manifesto belonging to the suspect “indicates that there was going to be shootings at multiple locations, and the school was one of them”.

Drake said investigators believed the shooting stemmed from “some resentment” the suspect harboured “for having to go to that school” as a younger person.

The authorities identified the three pupil victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, while the adult victims were Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60 and Mike Hill, 61.

The shooting at the Covenant school in Nashville was the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country that has grown increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

The website of the school, a Presbyterian establishment founded in 2001, lists Katherine Koonce as the head of the school. Her LinkedIn online profile says she has led the school since July 2016.

For Megan Hill, the day’s agony unfolded over six long hours, marked by posts on Facebook in which she identified herself as the niece of one of the victims.

“Shooting at the school where my Dad, my uncle and my stepmom work please pray right now,” she wrote at about noon local time.

Six hours later, she posted an update.

“I’m just in shock and disbelief,” wrote Hill. “My heart is broken I do not understand why someone would shoot up a school with precious babies inside.”

“My uncle lost his life in this shooting today,” she wrote. “My mom’s brother Lord help me and my family please pray for all my cousins.”

Lamenting the “heartbreaking” attack, Joe Biden repeated his call for Congress to pass meaningful gun control reform including an assault weapons ban.

“We have to do more to stop gun violence ripping our communities apart,” the president said at the White House. “It’s ripping the soul from this nation.”

Drake said, “I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building.” Police later released security footage of the shooter firing at a glass school door to gain access before moving through the corridors, carrying what appeared to be a rifle. Hale wore a black vest over a white T-shirt, camouflage pants and a backwards red baseball cap.”

BBC report said Hale fired shots on the ground floor before moving to the building’s second floor which injured a police officer.

The suspect was shot and killed by authorities in a lobby area on the second floor of the school about 14 minutes after the 911 call was placed. Some reports said the suspect was transgender