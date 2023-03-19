By Vincent Ujumadu
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State successfully delivered his Isuofia Ward in Aguata local government area to the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.
APGA scored 1900 votes to beat the Labour Party which polled 431 votes. The YPP came third with 258, while PDP scored 33 votes.
March 19, 2023
House of Assembly poll: Soludo delivers Ward to APGA
