House of Assembly member, 163 others nabbed over attempt to destroy INEC office in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested Isyaku Danja, among others, of Gezawa constituency for allegedly leading a team of hoodlums to destroy the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at Gezawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Kano Police Commissioner, Husaini Gummel, while parading about 164 persons arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the recently concluded governorship and House of Assembly elections, explained that those paraded were accused of alleged ballot box snatching, disruption of election, wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drugs-related crimes.

He assured me that they were going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

He said: “As part of our activities in ensuring peaceful conduct of the governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the elections.

“They were arrested for ballot paper snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons while some were caught with drugs.

“Amongst those arrested is a member of the state House of Assembly, Isyaku Danja of Gezawa constituency, who led a team of hoodlums and attempted to destroy the INEC collation centre at Gezawa.”