HOR candidate, Onoyona to harvest Isoko votes for Omo-Agege, APC

The House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the Isoko Federal Constituency, Delta State, South-South Nigeria, Dr Sylvester Onoyona, has vowed to deliver bulk votes of his Constituency to the party’s gubernatorial, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege candidate at the governorship and House of Assembly polls on March 11, 2023.

This was made known sequel to a brainstorming session Friday, March 3, 2023, with critical stakeholders of the Isoko political establishment and party faithful at his Emede country home in Isoko South Local government area where participants adopted the gubernatorial hopeful, of the broom party, Senator Omo-Agege as their consensus.

According to Dr. Onoyona who is currently doing battle with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and some persons within the Federal Constituency whom he described as enemies of change and accelerated development over attempts to deny him his mandate freely given to him by the overwhelming majority of Isoko voters at the just concluded election into the national assembly, Isoko nation has “agreed today to ensure that all APC candidates for the upcoming March 11 elections will be voted for massively, noting that the people are ready to take their nation from the PDP by ensuring that their votes count for the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the red Chambers.”

Dr Onoyona, in his address to the people, urged them to be more vigilant after casting their votes as he sensitised them on how best to protect their votes to make it count for DSP OMO-AGEGE.

He told the surging crowd to come all out and cast their voted for the APC and carefully saying with the Omo-Agege in the saddle, their will be massive changes in the lives of the people adding that the youths of Isoko will be empowered to meet the challenges of unemployment while the women will empowered by the new administration through the EDGE agenda for the purpose of uplifting the people and developing the nation.

The participants at the meeting took turn to address the crowd on the need to for the people to stay strong and deliver their votes for the ‘Isoko Consensus, Omo-Agege’ without let or hindrance noting that the governorship hopeful of the APC has done more for Isoko much more than successive administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state had done for Isoko nation in the past 24 years as they lament alleged marginalisation of Isoko nation by the Okowa administration who they agreed have no love lost for the people of Isokoland.

Vowing never to vote for PDP and its candidates, the massive crowd condemned what it described as the neglect of Isoko nation by Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa’s government during the humanitarian crises caused by flood water in the area last year as they added that most of the displaced residents were still homeless till date while the government and its agencies play the ostrich.

The carnival-like meeting was attended by the cream de la cream in Isoko politics including friends of the Isoko nation. In attendance were:

Secretary, Delta State Chapter, APC, Surveyor Peter Akarogbi; Hon. Bar. Lucky Okperi, Hon. Chief (Dr.) Benjamin Essien Okiemute; Hon. Prince Maikpobi and the APC Candidate for the Isoko South Constituency 1, Hon. Blessing Ese.

Others at the Thursday meeting hosted by Dr Onoyona included; Chairman APC Isoko South, Hon. Vincent Egbogbo, his Isoko North counterpart, Hon. Bar. Daniel Emebuno; Director General of Dr Onoyona Campaign Council, Hon. John Mark Oki; all Isoko South Ward Chairmen; all Isoko North Ward Chairmen; APC Isoko South and North Women and Youth Leaders amongst many others who graced the occasion.