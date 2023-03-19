Hope you’ve realised Lagos belongs to Yoruba – MC Oluomo

By Biodun Busari

The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has issued a controversial statement on social media during the governorship and state assembly elections conducted on Saturday.

MC Oluomo in a post on his Instagram account, referred to certain people as “Obidiots” as he asked them if they have realised that Lagos belongs to the Yoruba people.

Akinsanya, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also said the so-called “Obidiots” should be bearing the brunt of the consequences of the term ‘Lagos is no man’s land.’

MC Oluomo wrote, “Hope the Obidiots believe now that Lagos belongs to Yoruba and they’re now facing the consequences of Lagos being no man’s land.”

The statement which has been heavily criticised is coming barely 24 hours after he refuted threatening the Igbo people in his previous video making rounds on social media.

He had earlier said those who did not intend to vote for his political party, APC, should not come out to vote on Saturday.

The post has sparked a lot of controversy and backlash on social media, with many people condemning MC Oluomo for making such contentious and provocative comments.

Some have called on the Lagos State Government to take action against him for promoting ethnic tensions and using derogatory terms to describe people from other ethnic groups.

However, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Idowu Owohunwa, said that an investigation has been launched into the initial video.

MC Oluomo’s latest post might not be unconnected with the remarks by certain people saying Lagos does not belong to Yoruba, a touchy statement that has attracted mixed reactions.