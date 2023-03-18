Hoodlums snatch ballot boxes at Nasarawa local government in Kano

Elections: Hoodlums attack INEC collation centre in Ejigbo, Lagos

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Hoodlums have attacked poling unit 034 at Yankaba ward, Nasarawa local government area of Kano state, dispersed voters waiting for collation to commence and snatched away the ballot boxes.

Voters took to their heels for safety as the attackers who came in a bus wielding dangerous weapons disperesed them.

The security agents at the poling unit could not do anything to salvage the situation. However, no injuries have been recorded.

An eye witness who prefered to remain anonymous had casted her vote, who was waiting when the incident happened gave her account to Vanguard.

“I have casted my vote at my poling unit 034 at Yankaba ward here in Nasarawa local government and was waiting for the collation to be done when suddenly a bus arrived our poling unit filled with hoodlums carrying dangerous weapons.

“Some of then alighted from the bus and were causing commotion and scaring everyone to leave the place. All of a sudden they all came down with weapons and everyone took to his heels.

“They took away the ballot boxes and left the place and the security agents present could not do anything to stop them” she stated.