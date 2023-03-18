Hoodlums invade Edo IDPs voting centre, injure many

The hoodlums on rampage.

By Ozioruva Aliu

UNKNOWN person suspected to be thugs on Saturday morning invaded Eresoyen Primary School in Ohogua-Iguoshodin community, Ovia North East local government area of Edo state where inmates at the Internally Displaced Person (IDP) vote and in the process injured many people and carted away BVAS machines and other voting materials.

It was gathered that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived with the materials at about 7:30 am and accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously at exactly 8:30 am.

The gunmen numbering three were said to have alighted from an unmarked black vehicle and started shooting into the air and in the melee, took away the BVAS machine and other voting materials.

A voter in the community, Joseph Simon lamented that there were very few unarmed security agents around when the incident happened “What happened here can only be seen in Hollywood films. Some men came in