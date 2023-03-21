Hon Prince Barnabas Akporehe congratulates Delta Governor-Elect Sheriff Oborevwori, pledges full support

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state, Hon. Prince Barnabas Akporehe has congratulated the Governor elect for the state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his emergence as the winner of the governorship polls conducted in the state last Saturday.

Hon. Barnabas, who is from Isoko North Local Government, was an aspirant for the Delta South Senatorial Seat.

Although he had lost the party’s ticket to Michael Diden, also known as Ejele, the chieftain remained faithful to his party and gave his full support to the party by delivering his polling units for PDP.

In a congratulatory message to the governor-elect and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, Hon. Barnabas said he believes in the capability of the new governor and assured Deltans of greater developments from the incoming government.

According to him, he “rejoices with the Governor elect, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the polls.”

He said despite his failure to secure the party’s ticket for Delta South Senatorial contest, he “did not dump the party but rather served the party and worked very hard to make sure the party won his federal ward 12 and his unit 3 of Oyede town in Isoko North local government, beating the Labour party during the presidential elections and also Defeating the APC during the Governorship elections.”

The senatorial aspirant pledged his full support for the government of Oborevwori and assured all Deltans, including his followers and supporters that the government of Sheriff will build Delta with the MORE Agenda.

The MORE Agenda promises greater developments in all sectors for Delta and the Deltans.

Similarly, Hon. Barnabas equally congratulated the outgoing governor of the state, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa for emerging the party’s new leader in the state.

He said Dr Okowa showed exemplary leadership in Delta and hence, the people of the state will not regret voting for what he described as the “Ukodo of Delta.”

According to him, he congratulates “our new party leader in the state, His excelency Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his great leadership skills and courage, and that Deltans will not regret their decision to vote enmasse for the Ukodo of Delta State.”

Hon Prince Barnabas Akporehe, in the congratulatory message said he “is also thanking the Leadership of the party in Delta South, Hon Michael Diden AKA Ejele; the state party Chairman, Barrister Esiso; Delta South Senatorial Chairman, Hon Julius Takeme and the leader of the party in Isoko North, Rt Hon Leo Ogor,” for their patriotic support for the party.

He also thanked the party LGA Chairman, Hon. Prince Godwin Ogoruba and the executive chairman of the party in Isoko North, Hon. Christian Iteire. Others are all PDP party leaders and faithfuls, members of the Hope Oboevwori and Friends support group, as well as all Deltans “for their support and hard work in taking the party to a victorious 2023 Governorship election.”

“God bless our Governor elect and God bless the people of Delta State..

PDP!!! Asasa.

Asasa!!! Deliver your unit,” his statement concluded.