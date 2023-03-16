Hon Gbenga Power endorses Gov AbdulRasaq’s second term bid

…leads his followers to APC

Philantropist, Honourable Gbenga Oyekunle Power has endorsed the Second Term bid of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and declared his resolve to work at ensuring the victory of All Progressives Congress, APC in the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections slated for Saturday March, 18 2023.

Hon Oyekunle Power who contested the February 25 Federal House of Representatives election on the platform of African Democratic Congress, ADC in the Ifelodun/Offa/ Oyun Federal Constituency and his teeming supporters had earlier opted to return to All Progressive Congress, APC, to ensure continuity in the administration of the State.

During a short courtesy visit to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at Government House, Ilorin on Wednesday, Honourable Oyekunle Power said he and his supporters are back in APC for good and assure the Governor of his Constituency’s endorsement of the Governor’s reelection.

In his short remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq noted that Gbenga Power has always been a part of the APC family whose support and loyalty to him and his administration had never been in doubt.

Hon Gbenga Oyekunle Power enjoys devoted followership and massive support in his Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Constituency where his untiring philanthropic activities have continued to make impact in the lives of his people.