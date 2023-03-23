Hollywood director, Justyn Davis lights up NextThought Cinematography masterclass in Lagos

One of the leading media production Hub in Lagos, Nexthought recently organised a Three-Day Cinematography Composition and Lighting Workshop anchored by renowned Hollywood Lighting Director, Justyn T. Davis.

The workshop which was organised in collaboration with Lightstar US and Harbor Pictures took place at the Nexthought Creative Hub in Lekki, Lagos and brought together stakeholders in the cinematography and lighting industry.

Justyn Davis is an award-winning lighting Designer and Gaffer who recently won an Emmy for his work as Lighting Director on the Super Bowl Pregame Show. He also teaches and lectures at Harvard University.

The event provided participants with a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business and improve their skills in cinematography composition and lighting techniques. It was an intensive, hands-on workshop that focused on the technical and artistic aspects of lighting and composition in film and television production.

The masterclass covered a range of topics, including lighting setups, camera techniques, color theory, visual storytelling, and much more. Participants had the opportunity to work with the latest equipment and technology used in the industry and received personalized instruction from the workshop facilitator.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nexthought, Ajayi Oloruntimilehin who was visibly thrilled said “I am elated that the workshop was a success. The feedback we received from the participants shows that this workshop can be bigger than it is now”.

He went on to say that “The goal was to provide participants with an immersive and comprehensive learning experience that would help them take their skills to the next level. We are proud to have collaborated with Lightstar US and Harbor Pictures and to have had a Hollywood-renowned lighting director leading the workshop. We believe that participants benefited greatly from their expertise and guidance.”

When asked about the choice of participants for the masterclass, the CEO said “We were very intentional about this programme, we wanted it to be far-reaching, the reason why it was open to anyone interested in learning more about cinematography composition and lighting techniques, including aspiring filmmakers, cinematographers, camera operators, and production professionals”,

In conclusion, when asked what the future holds for industry stakeholders, Oloruntimilehin expressed optimism saying “We are highly satisfied with the workshop, and many expressed interest in attending similar events in the future. We are already in talks with Film equipment manufacturers about hosting events and workshops in the future”.