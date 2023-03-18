Hold Rhodes-Vivour responsible if Lagos catches fire – APC tells police

.urges him to embrace peace

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has cautioned the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour over statement credited to him.

GRV allegedly said that ‘if tonight, Lagos catches fire, it is not our fault’ an expression he made to express displeasure over the election.

Miffed with the above statement, APC in a statement called on police authorities to arrest GRV if Lagos boils.

The Publicity Secretary of APC, Lagos, Seye Oladejo, who cautioned Rhodes-Vivour, in a statement on Saturday, said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a statement made by Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour on today’s elections.

“He accuses the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police of “provoking Lagosians” and warning that “if tonight Lagos catches fire, it is not our fault”.

“He says “a lot of places are still under attack by thugs and hooligans of the APC”.

“This scaremongering is typical of bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The security agencies should note Mr Rhodes-Vivour’s threat to set Lagos on fire as his predilection for violence and warmongering is well known to Nigerians.

“Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of our state, law enforcement agencies should know who to grab – Mr Rhodes-Vivour.

“We are compiling reports of how APC supporters were harassed and attacked today. Some of the reports are really scary.

“Now the LP candidate is playing the victim. This old trick won’t work; discerning Lagosians know they are all lies deployed to attract sympathy.

“Our party has no need to be violent because we are sure of the glittering credentials of our candidate Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who will never be associated with violence.

“We advise LP and its candidate to embrace peace instead of threatening to bring down the roof on everybody. It won’t work.”