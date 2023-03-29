History beckons, 100% Focus Movement, Dogon Bauchi felicitate Tinubu @ 71

The 100% Focus Movement has congratulated the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, and President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as he clocked 71 on March 29, saying history is beckoning to lead the country from May 29.

Joining the group to rejoice with Tinubu was the President of the Arewa Women for Tinubu/Shetima, Ambassador Hajiya Dogon Bauchi.

According to a statement by 100% Focus Group Movement Chairman, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed, on Tuesday, “I joined members of the President-elect’s family, especially his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, business partners and political associates in celebrating the remarkable age, heralded with many years of experience and achievements in the private and public sectors, which prepared him for the historic win on February 25.”

The 100% Focus Group Movement is one of the grassroot support groups that worked on market sensitisation and enlightenment programme to mobilise market men women across all the geopolitical zones, except South-East, during the presidential campaign for the February 25 election.

The group also embarked on roads shows in many cities in the country, donated office equipment worth millions of Naira to the APC Presidential Campaign Committee.

The group is an independent body that mobilised market women and transporters nationwide for the actualisation of Tinubu presidential ambition.