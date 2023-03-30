Hike in fees: NANS task force slams EKSU, wants governor to intervene

By Adesina Wahab

National Association of Nigerian Students Task Force on School Fees Increment NANS-SFIT, South West Zone has condemned the increase in tuition fees by the management of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

The body has therefore called on the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, to intervene and save the situation before it deteriorates.

In a statement by Comrade Wande Ajayi, the Chairman, and Comrade Adejuwon Olatunji, the Secretary of the Committee, they noted that the increase was not only inauspicious, but very untimely.

“The increment, which we regard is in bad faith, is aimed at pilling more untoward pressure on the already battered students of the institution considering the present state of the Nigerian economy. It is highly ignoble to test the will and might of already frustrated set of students who already are paying through the nose for the current fees.

“One wonders why they are hell bent on taking education away from the reach of the common man. We are appealing to the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji and the management of the school led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, to immediately reverse the ungodly increment while they still can before Nigerian students, across the country are relocated to Ado-Ekiti.

“In line with the mandate bestowed on this committee by the NANS National Executive Council, we are giving the school management 48 hours to reverse the increment to status quo. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.”

Recall that all the management of the institution recently increased the tuition fees payable by students from N100,000 to N150,000 for some courses and N350,000 to N750,000 for medical students.