Heavy security at Lagos INEC, as Sanwo-Olu, lawmakers set to get Certificates of Return

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Hordes of armed security personnel , on Monday, have taken over the premises of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and environs on Thursday, at Birell Avenue, Sabo, Yaba, Mainland Local Government Area of the state in preparation for the presentation of Certificates of Return to reelected Govermor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Governor-Elect, Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamza and 40 members elect of the State House of Assembly hat the just concluded Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in the state.

received certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also those expected to receive certificates are elected 40 members of the state House of Assembly

As at 9 am, the heavily armed security personnel, comprising of Nigeria Police Rapid Response Squad, RRS, men of Department of State Service, DSS, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps, LNSC, and were seen freaking members of the media, guests and members of the public

Early arrival at the venue are: state party Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Commissoner for Budget and Planning, Sam Egube, APC chieftains, among others.

According to one of the security men who preferred anonymity, the heavy presence of the security aimed at curtailing any possible unrest, unruly and indiscipline acts by public.