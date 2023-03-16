Hausa-Fulani beg for Army barracks to stop S/Kaduna killings

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

To stop killings in Southern Kaduna, Elders and Stakeholders Forum of the Hausa-Fulani Community of Zango Urban in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have sought for the establishment of permanent Army barracks in Zango Kataf Urban District so as to stop attacks and killings in the area.

The elders who were reacting to the recent attacks and reprisals which claimed 27 lives in the area, said the present temporary army base in the district was not enough to end the killings and attacks in the area.

A statement by the forum signed by the Chairman, Danbala Tanko Zango, condemned the renewed attacks and killings of villagers in Zangon Kataf villages by suspected gunmen.

According to him, establishment of the permanent army barracks would greatly assist in ensuring peace, law, and order in the communities.

“We call for the full establishment of the proposed army barracks in Zango Urban District as against the present temporary base. This would greatly assist in ensuring peace, law, and order returns,’ he said

The forum said some of the problems leading to the attacks in the area are injustice, marginalization, sinister indoctrination and brainwashing, unemployment, drug abuse, and restiveness among the youths which must be addressed to attain peace.

The forum also said political iinintotivesweresarrivingingng from the actions and utterances of some selfish politicians in the area.

They cautioned the unscrupulous politicians to desist from overheating the polity with their words, actions, divisive antics, etc.

It could be recalled that 17 people were killed last week at Zango Kataf LGA which led to the imposition of a Curfew by the Local government authorities.