Haaland picks up groin injury, to miss Norway’s international matches

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Erling Haaland is no longer in the Norweigan camp as he sustained a groin injury from Manchester City’s 6-0 humiliation of Burnley in the FA cup on Saturday.

The 22-year-old striker who scored three times in the cup tie had his sixth hat-trick for City was forced to withdraw from Norway’s upcoming fixtures against Spain and Georgia.

Haaland apparently had a groin complaint since the game but his national team expected the injury to have blown over before their matches.

Norway’s official Twitter account verified the laceration of the striker saying: “The games against Spain and Georgia, unfortunately, go without Erling Braut Haaland.

“He has returned home due to an injury,” the tweet stated.

The national team doctor, Ola Sand, provided an update on Haaland:

“We hoped that this was just an injury that would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia.

“It is better that he receives medical follow-up at the club.”

However, Manchester City will be expecting a return for their highest goalscorer before they face league rivals, Liverpool, on April 1.

Even if he is to be absent, World Cup winner Julian Alvarez will play in his stead.