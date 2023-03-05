Gunmen kill village head in Kano

Kano map

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Village Head of Maigari in Rimin Gado LGA of Kano state, Alhaji Dahiru Abba has been killed by unidentified gunmen.



The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of Judiciary in Kano State, Alhaji Sanusi Abbas, who is also a family member of the deceased, confirmed the occurrence to newsmen on Sunday.



According to him, the late Village Head is also a biological father to the present Chairman of Rimin Gado LGA, Barrister Munir Dahiru Maigari.



“Late Maigari died after some unidentified gunmen stormed his residence in the early hours of Sunday, inflicted various degrees of injuries on his body, and later shot him dead.” He said.



He further noted that the burial ceremony will be conducted Sunday at his residence by 10 am in Maigari Village of Rimin Gado LGA, Kano State.



“May his soul rest in Aljannatur Firdous,” The Permanent Secretary concluded.



As of press time, police authorities in Kano are yet to confirm the development coming barely a week before the Governorship, and state Assembly elections.



SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the Kano Police Command spokesman, promised to speak on the matter after due investigation and information gathering.