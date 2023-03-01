Gunmen kill monarch in Ebonyi for not supporting political party

.

…Suspects should be arrested immediately —Ebonyi govt

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Chairman of Ezza Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty Eze Igboke Ewa, was Sunday evening shot dead by unknown gunmen suspected to be political thugs in the state.

His offence, according to the investigation was because he was not supporting a particular political party, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The victim is from the Umuezekoha community in the Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement by Uchenna Orji, Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, the state governor has directed the security apparatus to move into Ezza North for a rescue mission as anybody found culpable in the murder of the monarch will be arrested.

It would be recalled that the monarch had some time last year escaped the assassination attempt by some assailants. The development further angered his assailants who went to his wife’s shop at Ahiaofu along the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway and burnt it down.

According to the commissioner, “It has been brought to the attention of the Governor of Ebonyi State that this evening (Sunday, February 26, 2023) the Chairman of Ezza Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty Eze Igboke Ewa was shot dead by people suspected to be political thugs for not supporting a particular party.

“The governor is aware that a number of candidates have been making provocative and inciting statements about the election results in Ebonyi State.

“The governor of Ebonyi State warns that no position in life is worth the life of another person. The governor is directing the whole security apparatus of the state to move into Ezza North for a rescue mission.

“Anybody whose hand is in the killing of His Highness must be arrested immediately.

“The governor appeals to all leaders of the state and the candidates, who will never accept the result of the election to send their petitions to INEC or to security agencies, than making inciting statements that could generate crisis in the state.

“The governor will hold anyone doing press conference or social media to incite people responsible for any outbreak of crisis in the state.

“The governor appeals to Ebonyi people, especially our youths, not to be used to take the life of another person. Please we have no alternative to peace in Ebonyi State.”