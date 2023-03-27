Gunmen kill 2 NSCDC officers in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Gunmen early hours of Monday killed two officers of the Imo state commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC, Assistant Supretendant 2, Onwusuruke Sixtus and Corp Assistant 1, Simon Simon and two workers of the telecommunication company, MTN, at Umuolulo, Obiangwu community in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo state.

The Imo NSCDC, Commandant, Matthew Ovye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

It was said that the arms of the slain NSCDC, officers were also taken away by hoodlums.

According to Ovye, “It is a black Monday for NSCDC. It happened wee hours of Monday. our personnel on their routine duties were ambushed by gunmen. Two of our personnel were killed and two others working with the MTN mast were also killed. It is our duty to protect the national asset.

“It happened around the airport axis in Ngor Okpala LGA division of the state. We have gone ahead with the investigation.”

“We went to the scene. It is also true that their arms were taken away. They made away with the arms. That is clearly to say that they are targeting the arms to use it for criminal activities.”