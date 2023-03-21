Gunmen kidnap 19-yr-old girl, demand N10m ransom in Ondo

The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the abduction of a 19-year-old girl, Adetutu Okinbaloye by gunmen from her home in Imoru community, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

SP Olufumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the command spokesman confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

“The DPO confirmed that the monarch of the town called to inform him while at the collation centre on Saturday, that three people were attacked in their home by gunmen.

“While two of them escaped, the third person was whisked away,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that seven armed men broke into the victim’s home and took her away after injuring her aunt, Mrs Alaba Oga.

A source in the community said that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded for N10 million ransom.

The police and local security group, the Amotekun corps, are said to be on the trail of the kidnappers.