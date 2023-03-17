Gunmen attack Folarin’s ancestral home in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

Gunmen, on Thursday night, attacked the ancestral home of the All Progressives Congress APC, governorship candidate in Oyo state, Teslim Folarin in Oja’gbo, Ibadan Southeast Local Government Area of the state.

According to eyewitnesses account, the gunmen in about 10 Toyota Hilux with covered number plates invaded the Oja’gbo Palace of Senator Folarin few minutes past 8:00pm on Thursday night.

A survivor, who did not want his name in print said: “We escaped death by whiskers but several of us sustained varying degrees of injuries as we scampered for safety.”

“The gunmen were wearing black dresses with face masks. They were shouting ‘Where is Folarin, Iku Lokan E (It is your turn to die) while shooting sporadically. They burgled Oja’gbo Palace, in search of Oloye.”

“They dispersed hundreds of us who were waiting for Senator Folarin with gunshots. God saved our lives,” the survivor said.

In a telephone interview with Folarin’s media aide, YSO Olaniyi, he confirmed the attack, saying: “At about 8:10pm on Thursday night, March 16th, a group of gunmen numbering about 30 driving in a motorcade of 10 vehicles, stormed the ancestral home of Senator Teslim Folarin with a mission to terminate his life.”

“They thought Oloye Folarin would be there at that particular time to carry out the assassination. Senator Folarin was billed to have a family meeting with his kinsmen at his Oja’gbo Palace last night, but could not make it due to extended interactive session with Oyo state stakeholders at YES FM Media House.”

“You know Oloye Folarin is Mogaji of his family compound, Ile Baale in Oja’gbo area of Ibadan and Asaaju Olubadan of Ibadanland. He had a scheduled meeting with his family members at his Palace but could not make it. The unknown gunmen thought Oloye would be at the meeting to carry out the assassination plan but thank God for his life.”

“We have informed the security agencies to investigate the incident, promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice.”

Olaniyi, who expressed concern about the safety of his principal, urged the police and the DSS to beef up security around the APC governorship candidate.