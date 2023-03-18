Guber: We’re optimistic of winning overwhelmingly – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

…hails INEC, citizens, security for conduct

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State said the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC is optimistic of overwhelmingly winning Saturday’s governorship election like it won the Presidential election at the centre.

Ganduje stated this while speaking with newsmen upon return to the Government house after casting his vote in his Ganduje hometown, Dawakin-Tofa LGA in Kano State.

According to him, “I have sighted so many polling centres and the attendance is very high. So I believe the election is going on smoothly. So far, I have not heard of any eventuality.

“I am satisfied with the election exercise in terms of the conduct of the exercise because the INEC staff and materials were there on time, the people are behaving well and the security agencies were around to ensure adequate security. Where I voted, the BVAs is working well.

“My expectation is for the APC to win overwhelmingly like we won the Presidential election the last time overwhelmingly.

“My appeal to the people of Kano is to continue to exercise their franchise peacefully. Because this is peace accord that we have signed among political parties with the Kano Peace Committee. So I believe we should abide by the pronouncement that we made that we are committed to peaceful election,” Ganduje stated.