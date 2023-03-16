-Appeals to security forces to be neutral

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State has called on citizens to vote for leaders that will improve the fortunes of Kaduna state and build a safe, inclusive, secure and prosperous state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Rev John Joseph Hayab; Chairman, CAN, Kaduna State Chapter.

According to the statement, “Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter bring you greetings of peace and love in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

“CAN salute all Christians and citizenry of our dear state for coming out en masse to vote during the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday 25th February 2023.”

“CAN applaud the voters for conducting themselves peaceably before, during and after the elections. The turnout of first-time voters points to a high level of wakefulness by the citizenry to exercise their universal franchise.”

“The Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections are scheduled for Saturday, 18th March 2023, therefore, CAN calls on all eligible voters in the state to come out to vote for the candidates of their choice, especially to vote for aspirants that have shown commitment to the peace and unity of the diverse groups of people they aspire to lead.”

“CAN demand that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be neutral, just and truly independent to redeem its tinted image resulting from the concerns of lack of transparency in the just concluded polls. Accordingly, INEC must ensure compliance with the provision of the Electoral Act as amended.”

“Likewise, CAN appeal to men and women of the Nigerian security forces to demonstrate true patriotism by ensuring that citizens are free to exercise their civic rights without fear or favour.”

“While CAN entreat the citizenry to resist the temptation of incitement as there can be only one winner at the end, the aspirants need to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship aimed at building a Kaduna state that we all will be proud of before, during and after the elections.”

“Let us vote for leaders that will improve the fortunes of the state and build a safe, inclusive, secure and prosperous state,” CAN said.