Guber result review: Kano APC urges members to remain calm

Kano map

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has called its members and supporters to remain calm and be law-abiding no matter the outcome of the ongoing review of the results of the March 18 gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The state commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, made the plea in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The party would do everything possible within the provisions of the law and other laid down procedures to ensure that justice prevails in the matter.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his deputy and the gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his running mate have expressed satisfaction with the manner in which party members conduct themselves before, during and after the election,” he said.

It would be recalled that the APC had earlier called fo the redeployment of the INEC commissioner in the state Amb Abdu Zango for announcing Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as governor-elect.

The party further called for the review of the governorship election as regards the cancellation of results from some centres that led to the cancelled votes being more than the lead margin.