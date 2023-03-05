Guber race: Let’s double our efforts AbdulRazaq tells APC members

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq

• Gov addresses Adewole ward meeting, thanks Kwarans for support

• Attributes victory to God

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sustain the momentum and canvass for votes from all eligible voters in the state to guarantee the success of the party in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“We must not relent because of the success recorded in previous elections. We must redouble our efforts to consolidate on the success. We must continue to canvass and campaign for our party and all our candidates. We must all come out and vote next Saturday,” AbdulRazaq said on Saturday evening at APC Adewole Ward meeting in Ilorin West Local Government Area.

“I want to call on all APC stakeholders, elders, women, and youth groups to continue the campaign to ensure the victory of the party.”

The Governor congratulated party faithful and all residents of the state for the support to the APC, which he said earned it a huge victory in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“I want to congratulate you for the success recorded in the presidential and national assembly elections. We are glad that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all our National Assembly candidates emerged victorious in the polls. We say AlhamduliLlaah. And we thank the people of Kwara State for their support. In the coming elections next Saturday, our party will also emerge victorious, and we will say AlhamduliLlaah again,” he added.

The governor called on party supporters to be peaceful and wary of the opposition elements who may want to disrupt the electoral process.

“By the grace of God, we will win the next Saturday’s governorship and House of assembly elections. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu acknowledges the support, and he has asked me to thank all of you,” he said.

“The opposition knows they can’t win this election. They are bent on disrupting the process. Don’t allow that. Come out peacefully and ensure that you vote for APC massively. Don’t resort to violence. We shall win this election, in Shaa Allaah.”