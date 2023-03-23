Guber polls: Zamfara Gov concedes defeat, seeks forgiveness 

Matawalle

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Executive Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle has conceded defeat after he failed to win the last governorship election in the state, and thanked God for allowing him to spend 4 years on the mantle of leadership.

Speaking in an emotion laden voice, Governor Matawalle who was defeated by Lawal Dauda Dare of the PDP, sought for forgiveness from all those that he might have offended, saying he was a human being who was bound to make mistakes.

He thanked those who supported him and appealed to them to accept the outcome of the election calmly and in good faith.

According to him, he was concerned about the insecurity that persisted in the state and had taken action right from his first days in office to do his best in restoring peace and security in the state.