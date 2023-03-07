Guber polls: We’re taking our protest against APC across Nigeria — Obidients

.

…APC has plunged Nigeria into darkness

…we didn’t endorse Omo-Agege for Delta guber

THE Obidients, Tuesday, said they would protest against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC through their votes in the March 11th gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections across the country, lamenting that the APC has plunged Nigeria into darkness.

Chairman, Special Duty Committee of the Labour Party, and ex-presidential aspirant on the platform of National Rescue Movement, NRM, Dr Emeka Mandela, who disclosed this during a press briefing, denied that the Obidients family did not endorse the Delta State governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, saying that; “it is being rumoured that the Obidients have endorsed and are supporting the APC for the March 11th gubernatorial election.

“Please, Deltans and all supporters of the Labour Party and the Obidients struggle, this is false news. We have come here to debunk such rumours saying that the Obidients family are supporting the APC for the next election coming up on Saturday.

“Let it be on record that the APC had plunged Nigeria into darkness; let it be on record that the APC has put sorrow over the land and the youths of Nigeria are still mourning. We are sad and we are using Saturday as an expression of the demonstration you should have been seeing on the streets by now.

“We decided to shield our swords from the demonstration you should have been seeing happening around the nation. We will take that demonstration to the polls on Saturday against APC. We are taking the demonstration to the polls around Nigeria, Delta State inclusive; the Obedients family is going to be having a demonstration at the polls on Saturday against APC.

“We are going to come out en masse and give protest votes against APC. Delta State Obidients family, this struggle for a new Nigeria will never die. The common enemy we have is the APC and we will stop at nothing to get them all out of power so that at least, we can breathe fresh air.”

On the endorsement of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Emeka said; “periods like this, you will have all sorts of groups, claiming to be whatever they want. We the Obidients don’t have such alliances, it is totally false. Any Obidient that goes to that direction is on his own, automatically, he is not with us.

“You know our antecedents, you know the way we move, we move as Obidients, we follow due process, we don’t just go in different sections with different banners. We are a group and we make decisions. Like we are here today, we decided to come here and give our words to Deltans because of what we see in the media. We are here to disassociate the Obidients family from the APC.

“For the Obidients family, we all know how we communicate to you, our communication is organic; the same way we have been communicating is the same way you will be communicated. Information we get to all of you; we are organic, our information is organic, stand strong.

“When the real Obidients are talking, you will know, we are not here to joke, we are here to say that we don’t have any pact with the APC. That’s the message we are passing and I think it is very loud and clear. The Obidients family are not without faces, we are known. We go for verifiable characters”.

Mr Ikenna Azomchine of EU Frontliners for Peter Obi, who also spoke, said; “It will be absurd for any Obedient to see the APC as a breaking force, is impossible. Imagine a situation where APC is in government here in Delta State, our rights to protest will be seriously marred. So is impossible for any right-thinking Obidient to endorse APC. We see some articles in the newspapers, I think these are all jokes. The APC can never be a friend to Obidients, I can say it clearly, we can’t even envisage such a union”.

Also, South-East Coordinator of Peter Obi for Good Governance (POGG) and member of LP presidential campaign council, Mr Nmaduabuchi Chekwubechukwu, said; “I can only say that we should remember our slogan of consumption to production and that cannot be found in APC”.