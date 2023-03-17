GUBER POLLS: Police warn against disruption of electoral process in Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

ELECTION Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, CP Mamman Sanda, Friday, vowed to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons caught disrupting the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the State.

The police boss who gave the warning when he paid a courtesy call on the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Revd Monday Udoh-Tom, advised the Resident Electoral Commissioner to ensure swift movement of electoral materials to avoid a repeat of what transpired during the presidential and national assembly elections that led to delay in the electoral processes, and agitation from electorates.

While soliciting for more cooperation from the REC and staff of INEC and its AD-HOC staff who will be participating in the election, noted that “delay in the movement of electoral materials could constitute security threats, and as such, it is better avoided”.

Sanda assured of Police readiness to maintain law and order during the elections, adding that the deployment of police officers have been concluded, saying “all that is left is for INEC to carry out their own responsibility”.

He assured of the Command’s availability when the need arises and assured law abiding populace that the “Command is ready for an election free of rancor”.

The CP also warned that “the restriction of vehicular movement order from 0000 hours to 1800 hours on Election Day will be totally enforced. Only persons on essential and emergency duties will be allowed to move with their vehicles. Therefore, members of the public are advised to adhere strictly to this order as anyone found wanting will be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

He disclosed that the following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation during the election exercise:

CONTROL ROOM NUMBERS:

08036684974 08125958005 09053872287

In his remarks, Revd Monday Udoh-Tom thanked the CP for the visit, adding that “electoral materials have been distributed without delay”.

He said manpower deployment have been made to cover up for lapses that occurred during the last presidential election and appealed to Deltans to cooperate with both the Police and INEC.