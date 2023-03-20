Guber polls: PDP raises alarm over alleged attempt to alter Adamawa results

John Alechenu, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt to alter the outcome of the the Adamawa State Governorship Election which he said was won by his party.

Ayu said this at a press conference in Abuja, on Monday.

He said reports reaching the National Secretariat indicated that there were ongoing plots to deny the incumbent Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri who won convincingly victory.