Guber polls: Okpurughre charges Deltans to vote massively for Agege, Osanebi

..Donates cash for last minute door to door campaigns

Foremost philanthropist and chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Delta, Paul Okpurughre today charged Deltans to come out en-masse on Saturday and vote for Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi for Governor and Deputy Governor.

Giving the charge today after a meeting with the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Osanebi at his Beneku residence, Okpurughre said this is an opportunity for Deltans to elect the perfect pair that will build the kind of Delta everyone is craving for.

According to Okpurughre, Agege and Osanebi has in time past distinguished themselves in service and he’s confident the duo will deliver when elected on Saturday.

In a similar development, ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial polls, Okpurughre in a final push to galvanise more support for APC, has donated cash to various support group to begin last minute door to door campaigns across Delta.

Okpurughre while announcing the donation said he is going all out to support the party because he believes Agege and Osanebi will transform Delta when they are elected, and also because of his relationship with the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate, Osanebi.

He called on the people of Ethiope West to come out and vote for Agege, Osanebi and Achoja without fear of intimidation or harassment, adding that in collaboration with the appropriate authorities, provision for adequate security has been put in place across all polling units on election day.