GUBER POLLS: Oborevwori maintains lead, wins 8 LGs

….as APC’s Omo-Agege wins two in 10 LGs so far announced

By Festus Ahon

The results as announced are:

Ika North-East results:

APC-4,733

LP. -1,990

PDP-26,760

Aniocha North LG:

APC – 4,386

LP – 1,883

PDP – 8,938

Ndokwa East LG:

APC – 9,044

LP – 251

PDP – 10,146

IKA SOUTH:

APC 6,790

LP 4,495

PDP 15,283

PATANI LG:

APC 4,743

LP 85

PDP 6,069

UDU LG:

APC 13,154

LP 1,886

PDP 9,746

SAPELE LG:

APC 12,090

LP 1,458

PDP 15,217

ANIOCHA SOUTH:

APC 4,622

LP 5,107

PDP 10,032

UVWIE LG:

APC 12,389

LP 6,340

PDP 9,776

OKPE LG:

APC 8,679

LP 1,155

PDP 14,544