GUBER POLLS: Oborevwori maintains lead, wins 8 LGs

….as APC’s Omo-Agege wins two in 10 LGs so far announced
By Festus Ahon
GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, maintained lead in eight out of the 10 local government areas so announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
In the results announced by Collation Officer, Prof Georgewill Owuneri, the PDP Governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori polled 8,938 to votes and the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 4,386 and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, scored 1,883 votes.
In Ika North-East, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 26760 to come first while Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of thr APC, secured APC 4733 votes.
In Ndokwa East, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the PDP, got 10,146 votes and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 9,044 votes. Ken Pela of Labour Party polled 251 votes.
In the results that came in from Ika South, the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 15,283 votes, APC candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 6,790. In Patani, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, got 6,069 votes, while APC’s Senator Ovie Omo-Agege polled 4,743 votes.
The gubernatorial candidate of the APC won in the local government area with 13,154, while the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 9,746 and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, polled 1,886.
In Sapele, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 12,090, APC’s Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 12,090 and the Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela garnered 1,458.
The PDP Governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori polled 10,032 in Aniocha South, APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 4,622 and Labour Party candidate, Mr Ken Pela, polled 5,107.
In Uvwie Local Government Area, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege got12,389, PDP’s Sheriff Oborevwori, scored 9,776, while Labour secured 6,340.
The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, polled 14,544, the APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, scored 8,679 and Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela garnered 1,155.
The results as announced are:
Ika North-East results:
APC-4,733
LP. -1,990
PDP-26,760
Aniocha North LG:
APC – 4,386
LP – 1,883
PDP – 8,938
Ndokwa East LG:
APC – 9,044
LP – 251
PDP – 10,146
IKA SOUTH:
APC 6,790
LP 4,495
PDP 15,283
PATANI LG:
APC 4,743
LP 85
PDP 6,069
UDU LG:
APC 13,154
LP 1,886
PDP 9,746
SAPELE LG:
APC 12,090
LP 1,458
PDP 15,217
ANIOCHA SOUTH:
APC 4,622
LP 5,107
PDP 10,032
UVWIE LG:
APC 12,389
LP 6,340
PDP 9,776
OKPE LG:
APC 8,679
LP 1,155
PDP 14,544
