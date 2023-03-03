Guber polls: Nwobodo cautions politicians against provocative utterances

Jim Nwobodo

By Anayo Okoli.

ELDER statesman and former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, has cautioned political gladiators in Enugu to tone down their utterances ahead of March 11 governorship election.

Nwobodo urged political leaders in in the state to lead by example by leading ran out free campaigns.

The former governor spoke while reacting to a what he described as inciting comments made by Chief Okey Ezea, Enugu North Senator-elect while addressing his supporters.

In the trending video, Ezea was seen telling his supporters to come out enmasse for the governorship election, saying it is very important to them. He went on to say that it is a big battle between the Nsukka zone and Nkanu zone.

Also, the Campaign Council of the Enugu State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, condemned Ezea’s utterance and called for his arrest.

Senator Nwobodo faulted the Senator-elect for saying that the coming governorship election is “a do-or-die game” for the people of Enugu North Senatorial District.

“I invited you this morning to inform you of the looming danger that Chief Okey Ezea, Ideke’s very inciting speech portends for the forth coming governorship election of March 11.



“I watched a video where Ideke, the Senator-Elect for Enugu North Senatorial Zone, was saying that the governorship election would be a do-or die battle.

“I was shocked that somebody, who has just been elected to represent his people at the National Assembly could make such an inciting statement while addressing a gathering of his people. He was inciting the good people of Nsukka against the people of Nkanu, literally drumming up war on the day of the next election.

“First, I want to plead with the peace-loving people of Nkanu not to react violently to the unprovoked statement made by Ideke. The people of Nsukka are our brothers and sisters and not our enemies. As a governor of Old Anambra State, I had a very good relationship with Nsukka, and they were my great supporters.

“Peter Mbah is seeking to be governor of Enugu State, made up of Enugu North, Enugu West, and Enugu East, and not the governor of Nkanu. I repeat, Peter is contesting to be Governor of Enugu State from Nkanu, and not Governor of Nkanu.

“I strongly believe that statement from Ideke does not represent the view of the good people of Nsukka that I know”, Nwobodo said.