Guber polls: Labour Party passes vote of no confidence on Enugu REC

By Chinedu Adonu

Campaign council of Peter Obi/Edeoga Campaign Council, for Enugu East Senatorial Zone, has expressed fear over the activities of that the Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mr. Joseph Chukwuemeka Chukwu, may not be capable of conducting a credible, free and fair election.

The chairman of the campaign council, Chief Lucky Chukwu, Chukwu, who made this known while addressing newsmen on Wednesday, in Enugu, aleged that INEC has compromised with the ruling party, the PDP to rig the election.

His words, “a lot of undemocratic acts are happening under the Resident Electoral Commission of Mr Joseph Chukwuemeka Chukwu and we don’t have confidence on him conducting free,fair and credible election in Enugu State.”

The LP chieftain who believed that INEC has compromised had this further to say, “the supervisory Presiding Officer (SPOs) as we speak are negotiating on how much they will take for their own corrupt roles in the election.

“Sensitive INEC materials such as thE BVAS is alleged to have been tampered with and made nonfunctional with fake code so that in trying to rectify them outside the ward level, they feed wrong figures in favour of PDP and against the Labour Party,” he alleged.

Chukwu, flanked by other campaign council members and Labour Party chieftains, also indicted the ruling party, PDP, accusing the party of having concluded arrangement to delopy local thugs into the forest.

“They, the PDP, he said, “will deploy thugs to serve as canvassers who will go out and threaten voters to vote only PDP or be shot.

“They intend to disrupt elections in some polling units where the thug canassers fail to coerce the people to do their bidding by shooting sporadically. They may start this from Friday, and eve of the election to scare away voters,” he also alleged.

He explained that INEC officials intend to come to polling units with photocopies of results sheets so that they will change the original sheets afterwards.

“They have planned to use community leaders loyal to PDP to warn those who may not vote PDP to stay at home just like it happened in Lagos. As we speak His Royal Highness Okechukwu Nwobodo Egbuna is under threat.

Continuing in his allegation, Chukwu said that most of the INEC ward returning officers, Local Government Returning officers as we as all the State Returning Officers are lecturers and individuals “recruited by PDP, and forwarded to INEC and rectified by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).”

Based on the above alleged colluding of the INEC and PDP to rig the March 18 elections in Enugu State, Chukwu therefore called on the security agencies to be at alert to ensure free polls.

“We hereby call on security agencies – the Polices, DSS, EFCC, and ICPC to investigate the Enugu State Residential Electoral Commissioner.

“The Ebeano political cult is suspected to have masterminded the assassination of Chief Barr. Oyibo Chukwu (Owelle), Enugu East Senatorial candidate on Wednesday February 22 2023 on his way home from a campaign meeting, has recruited thugs and other cultists to cause violence in every strong hold of Labour Party in the district and other part of the state, therefore we call security agencies to put him on watch,” he appeals.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Chukwu said they had notified the security agencies about the fears they raised and are equally poised to ensure that the election will not be marred.

“We have alerted all our supporters to look out for photocopies of result sheets to say no and to follow the results from the polling units to the ward levels. We shall make sure that they don’t rig the election,” he said.