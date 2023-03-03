Guber polls: Improve on your flaws, Delta govt, PDP urge INEC

.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, yesterday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to improve on its flaws in the last Saturday’s presidential elections before the governorship and House of Assembly polls.

Aniagwu, who addressed newsmen in Asaba, said the party and state government would not support any attempt by anybody to want to sacrifice any life on account of their ambitions, saying: “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Deltan.”

Urging Deltans to pitch tents with the PDP to enable it consolidate its developmental strides, he said the joint ticket of Mr. Sherriff Oborevwori and his running mate, Sir Monday Onyeme, would strengthen the progress made in the state, especially in the last eight years.

Aniagwu, who is the state Commissioner for Information, said: “We want to plead with our brothers, who in the cause of the presidential elections, have expressed their vote preference outside the PDP to know that this is the time for us all to come together to sustain the Oborevwori/Onyeme ticket and not to be swayed by selfish individuals.

“For us as a government, we will continue, as we have always promised, to deliver on the promises that we have made to our people up to May 28, 2023. We appreciate our brothers and sisters for shunning violence and for realising that as one, we can get many things done.”

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had directed that security personnel and law enforcement agencies should investigate incidences of skirmishes during the elections with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

He said: “The life of every Nigerian, and indeed every Deltan, is precious to us, and we will not support any attempt by anybody to want to sacrifice any life on account of their ambitions. Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any Deltan.

“Do not let anybody mobilise you in the cause of the next elections to cause mayhem because they (the opposition) believe that by doing so, they will be able to realise what they want.

“We have it on good record that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is mobilising to destabilise votes in areas where they believe are proper strongholds of the PDP. The challenge of the presidential elections is a different ballgame entirely, and we all know the circumstances that pervaded the atmosphere because of that election.

“We plead with our brothers and sisters, our mothers and fathers, to keep faith with the development trajectory that we have seen in Delta State in the last eight years and for them to see the imperative of sustaining such development.

“We are very convinced that the best way to sustain such development is to vote for the current Speaker of the State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the PDP, Oborevwori, and his running mate, Sir Onyeme.

“Any other ticket, as far as the governorship of Delta State is concerned, might not be in the interest of all Deltans.”