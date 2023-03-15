Guber Polls: Emir of Kano urges security agents to remain neutral

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has cautioned security operatives to not only be neutral but impartial during the coming gubernatorial and House of Assembly election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero who doubles as Chairman, Kano Council of Emirs gave the charge when the leadership of Kano Peace Committee paid him a courtesy visit at his Palace on Wednesday.

The monarch, who described peaceful coexistence as paramount for any societal development, charged security operatives to carry out their primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of the people, without fear or favor for the interest of unity and brotherhood among the citizenry.

Commenting on politicians, the monarch enjoined party flag bearers at all levels to consider Kano first and should not allow their personal interests to influence their political decision.

“As a Muslim faithful, have the belief that leaders are divine choice of the Almighty predestined to steer the affairs of the people.

“There is therefore the need to consider the election process as mere formalities.

“I wish to advise the electorate to be law-abiding while exercising their franchise and vote for credible leaders of their choice bearing in mind that life continues after polls” he said.

The Royal father also applauded Kano state government and members of the committee for sensitizing the public on the critical importance of peace, assuring that Kano Emirate will not relent in its efforts in supporting any move that will go a long way toward ensuring that peace reigns supreme in Kano and Nigeria at large.

Earlier, the co-chairman of the committee, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud disclosed to the monarch that the committee has set the machinery in motion in order to curtail public disturbances before, during and after this year’s election.

Finally, he assured that the committee will continue to partner with relevant stakeholders for better result.