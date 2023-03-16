Guber Polls: Emerhor charges Deltans to deliver Omo-Agege, other APC candidates

Ahead of the March 18th, governorship election, the founding leader of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, has charged APC leaders and faithful in the state to redouble their efforts and deliver the party guber candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as next governor of the oil-rich state.

The APC leader also tasked the party faithful to put aside anger and strive amongst them and work in unity with the party leadership at all levels to deliver all the party’s House of Assembly candidates.

Emerhor, who is also the South-South Director of the Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization of the APC-Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, gave the charge on Wednesday, at his Evwreni country home in Ughelli North Local Area of the state, during a meeting of the Emerhor Political Family and members of the PCC South-South contact and mobilisation committee.

He said the meeting was called to get firsthand reports, evaluate the party’s performance and challenges in the Presidential and National Assembly elections and profile solutions in order to come out with better results in the March 18th election.

Olorogun Emerhor while speaking to leaders and elders of the Emerhor Political Family (EPF) and the Delta State Chapter of the South-South Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization, commended members of the party for securing victory for the presidential candidate of the APC and President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; two APC Senators-elect and a House of Representatives seat during the February 25th election.

While urging them not to rest on their oars, the APC leader charged them to go back to their units and wards to work for the victory of Senator Omo-Agege and other APC candidates.

Emerhor added that working in synergy with other party leaders whether old or new, stressing that the party under the leadership of DSP Ovie Omo-Agege is poised to win the Delta governorship election.

According to him, “Delta APC of today, is one united family, there are no old or new members, we are all working towards one goal, which is to deliver Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and all APC House of Assembly Candidates across the state.

“I want to assure you that with the victory of our President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and that of Senator Omo-Agege’s victory, everyone will get a fair share of the democracy dividend. DSP Omo-Agege will be fair to all Deltans and everyone in the APC.

“So, go back to your units, wards and local government and redouble your efforts by mobilising Deltans to come out en mass and vote for our candidates, because Deltans stand a better chance of benefiting from Tinubu-led government.”

He also urged Deltans to reject the PDP and its candidates in the March 18th election as a payback for the seven years of poor governance which has left Delta in a state of coma and infrastructural decay.

Notable APC leaders and elders in attendance include Chief Dr. Martin Ohwoevwo, Chief John Onojeharho, Barr. Cyprian Ashibougwu, Elder Uba Donatus, Prince Edewor Akpedafe, Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli, Hon. Mudiaga Okorefe (Acting Coordinator of EPF), Chief Evans Omatshogunwa, Hon. Ebiakpo EzeDr, Dr Wilson Omene, Sir Godwin Ohwoekevwo, Sir Andrew Agbaga, Chief Voke Oshasha, Arch. Augustine Seibi, Chief John Akpotudougha, Hon. Uzezi Akugha, Hon. Solomon Owumi, Prince Maikpobi Okareme, Hon. Emma Obanya, Pastor Faith Odongharo, Apiloko Jacinta, Chief A. Orugbo, Comrade Christian Onodjocha, Madam Elizabeth Mukoro, Mrs Edirin Ajueshi, Mrs Ufuoma Emeyerakpor, Hon. Goddy Ewerode, Amb. Felix Datuowei, Evang. Odaderia Samson.

Also in attendance were all EPF LGA Coordinators, PCC Delta State Executives, LGA and ward coordinators amongst others.