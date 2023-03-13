Guber polls: Clark gives Delta LP candidate, Pela his blessings

…Our chances brighter now than ever before, says Pela

John Alechenu , Abuja

Elder statesman and leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has given his blessings to the aspirations of the Delta State Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party, Ken Pella.

Clerk gave his blessings while receiving Pella and his running mate at his Abuja residence, on Monday.

The elder statesman said, “You will have my blessings and my sons are in the field, whoever follow the process and wins is my governor.

“My hope, whoever becomes the governor of Delta State, my home state, should be a straight forward person, competent, respected and good character, not person that will eat our money at the expense of the state. Nothing can prevent me from giving my blessing, so God will therefore guide you.”

The LP candidate had earlier assured the Niger Delta leader of his commitment to give the people of Delta State the fresh start they’ve been yearning for over the years.

While fielding questions from newsmen soon after meeting Chief Clerk, Pella expressed confidence that the Labour Party remains the party to beat in Delta State on Saturday.

He expressed sadness that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to live up to expectations by failing to transmit the results of the Presidential elections real time like it promised Nigerians.

Pela also said this election circle is different, because for the first time in a long time, power truly belongs to the people despite spirited attempts to suppress their mandate and intimidate them Nigerians came out in droves to vote for the Labour Party.

According to him, Nigerians are determined to repeat and surpass this feat as they return to the polls to vote for Governors and members of the various State Assemblies on Saturday.

The Delta Labour Party governorship candidate, said, “The chances of Labour Party is very bright in Delta and I am sure that we are all aware that in the last election, the PDP, the ruling party in Delta was beaten for the first time by an opposition party.

“This election circle is different, the power resides with the people. Our chances are very bright because we believe the people are solidly behind us. We will win this election fair and square.

“We did not have any fear going into the last election, we felt with the new electoral Act, BVAS there was no fear and INEC promised us severally, but they did certain things that we did not expect, they acted with impunity, against the law they did not transmit the results as they were supposed to, we will not let that happen again. We are prepared for them this time.

“You heard what he said, he has given his words to someone else, but he gave his blessings to me and that is more precious than his words and I believe that this journey has been worthwhile and I believe that Deltans will hear loud and clear the message that has been sent.”