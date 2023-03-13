Guber polls: All LP candidates have my 100% support – Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has declared 100 per cent support for Labour Party governorship and National Assembly candidates for Saturday’s election.

Obi said this in response to a question on an Arise Television Program in Abuja, on Monday.

He explained that his support remains with all Labour Candidates who received the party’s ticket after passing through the normal nomination process as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

Obi appealed to Obidoents across party lines not to despair but to come out in their numbers to vote for competence, character and capacity which Labour Party candidates represent.

He specifically mentioned states like Enugu (Hon. Chijioke Edeoga), Lagos (Gbadebo Patrick Rhodes-Vivour ), Abia (Alex Otti), Delta (Deacon Ken Pela), Kaduna, (Johnathan Asake) Plateau (Dr. Sunday Patrick Dakum) among others whom he is urging Obidients in these states to give maximum support on Saturday because, according to him, with them, a foundation for a new Nigeria of our dream will be realized.

The LP flag bearer also disclosed that in some states where Labour Party has no flag bearer, the Obidient should identify and vote for competent persons in other parties who have character and capacity and who share in the aspiration of a new Nigeria.

He said that there are still some Nigerians in other political parties who believe in the Obidient aspirations, pointing out that such people should be fished where we have no candidate and vote for them.