Guber poll: Sanwo-Olu receives INEC’s official results as duly elected gov

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has received his official Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, election results confirming him as the duly elected Executive Governor of the state after winning the 2023 Governorship election.

His election result was presented to him by Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Head of Lagos State All Progressives Congress, APC, Election Task Force for the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections.

He was accompanied by Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser on Media to President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Lagos State Government House, Marina, Lagos State.

Recall that the state Returning Officer, Mrs Adenike Oladiji while declaring the results said Sanwo-Olu, polled a total of 762,134, votes to defeat his closest rival, Labour Party, LP Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Dr. Olajide Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

LP. polled 312, 329 votes while PDP. 62, 449 votes.