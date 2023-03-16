Guber poll: Sanwo-Olu ‘ll win, Akiolu tells Rhodes-Vivour

….Sues for peaceful exercise

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The paramount ruler of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu I, has expressed confidence in the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu victory on Saturday Governorship polls, saying he will win.

Akiolu, made the remarks on Thursday, when the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, paid him a visit at the Iga-Iduganran Palace to intimate the monarch of his Governorship ambition.

The monarch, commended Rhodes-Vivour for his courage and persistence, in the pursuit of his ambition, but maintained that Sanwo-Olu would be victorious in Saturday’s poll.

According to him: “I declared my support for Sanwo-Olu because I believe in him and the Lord has said it is Sanwo-Olu who will win.

“For you Gbadebo, the future is open to us. God will not kill you, there is nothing wrong in you contesting.

“All of those contesting are my children. God should help us to make the state better. When Sanwo-Olu wins, the government will involve all of us, there is no winner takes all, and God will grant him long life.”

Akiolu described Rhodes-Vivour’s visit as a walk in the right direction, saying: “He is a citizen of Nigeria, it is his right to come to his father since I’m the father of all.

“It is however said we are equal in the eyes of God, but we are not equal in the love of God.

“I have also advised him as a young man. Politicians don’t fight, they only disagree, there’s nothing wrong with him wanting to be governor, but I have told him where I stand. He should not relent after this contest but I am fully behind Sanwo-Olu.”

commenting on the wide spread statement that ‘Lagos is a no man’s land’, Akiolu said such should not be heard of, and urged residents to eschew any act of electoral violence but embrace peace in discharging their civil duty.

The Oba continued “By the grace of God, there is no reason we should quarrel with ourselves. The people should come out en-masse and be very peaceful while performing their constitutional duties. There should be no harassment of anyone, we are all part and parcel of this country.”

The royal father also stressed that Nigeria’s future is bright and will begin to witness positive changes when the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, assumes office.

Akiolu, also urged politicians to keep to their electoral promises to the people as ‘they are answerable to God’.

“The #EndSARS protest would not have turned out the way it did if the government had played its part.”

Earlier, while speaking on behalf of the LP candidate, Adekoyejo Rhodes, reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful election.

“It’s not about fight, let the election go in peace, if God says they (APC) win, we would accept, we just want to make sure everything goes peacefully, ” he said.