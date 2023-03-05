Guber poll: Re-elect Sanwo-Olu for more success-Hamzat begs residents

...Urges electorate to come out enmasse

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat has urged residentsto turn out in large numbers to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the March 11 Governorship Election, for the administration to build on the numerous successes being presently enjoyed in the state.

Hamzat, who stated this at the B.O.S for Participatory Governance Stakeholders’ Meeting, held at Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, added that the state would have more benefits by voting massively for all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He noted that since the Presidential candidate of the party and former Governor of the state, Bola Tinubu’s, emergence as the President-Elect of the country, they needed to do more to ensure that the party candidates win the Governorship and House of Assembly Election, so that the state can align with a man that has been a governor of the state who knows, understands and will assist the state the more in tackling her challenges. “Therefore, it can have more benefits for people living and residing in Lagos.”

Hamzat, while lamenting the low turnout of voters during the last presidential election, called on the people to come out as there will not be any violence during the forthcoming election.

He said, “On March 11, don’t be scared, some people said they were scared and that was why they did not vote in the Presidential Election. There will be no violence. We are not fighting anybody. It is not a fight. It is to vote and monitor your vote. So, we should go and vote. Please Vote Our Party, APC for the Governorship and House of Assembly, so that we can continue to build on the successes.”

Hamzat stated: “We understand the agitations of the citizens and the challenges faced by all and we are committed to finding solutions to them all as a government.”

Speaking further, he charged parents to make their children know and understand the history of the country and their society. “The best State in the country is Lagos and people that are doing their best must be rewarded through the re-election of the present administration in Lagos.”

Earlier, the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba Fatai Aromire, sued for calm and appealed to the residents to come out and vote for Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat as he expressed optimism that they will win the governorship election.

Stakeholders at the meeting included; ethnic groups, artisans, party faithful, traditional and religious leaders.