Guber poll: Plank sellers back Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat re-election

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Planks and Building Materials Market Sellers Association has reiterated their steadfast support to re-elect Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Kadri Hamzat, as Deputy and all the lawmakers in Lagos State in the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly polls in the state.

President of the association, Lateef Adelodun, speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting, held at the weekend, in Amu Planks Market Mushin, Lagos, commended members of the association for coming out in the last election and voted for Bola Tinubu and all the All Progressives Congress, APC candidates.

Adelodun, said Nigeria would be a great country that would thrive economically with the new visionary leadership.

The president, used the opportunity to call all the members of the association to come out again with their family members and their neighbours to vote for Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates next Saturday election.

Adelodun also, called on all tribes, Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba in Lagos State to come out next Saturday, “and let us vote for Sanwo-Olu, because we believe in one Lagos.”

He continued: “In the last election we delivered all our markets for APC. Lagos State has been a state of excellence and commercial hub free of tribalism, nepotism, and religious sentiments. Let’s vote for the best candidates that would give Lagosians meaningful life and enabling environment to thrive.”

Adelodun, however, congratulated President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, on his following his victory at the just concluded presidential election.

He described Tinubu’s victory as deserving and expressed optimism to turn around the fortunes of the citizens of Nigeria, who have been clamouring for good governance over the years.

“The Association rejoice with you sir on this landmark victory, which is not only deserving but expected to turn around the fortunes of good governance as been clamoured by Nigerians, a virtue you truly represents,” Adelodun said.